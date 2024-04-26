Community Champions: Immanuel Christian Golf team secures back-to-back TCAF State Titles

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The girls golf team at Immanuel Christian School secured their second consecutive TCAF State Championship title.

The team consisted of three players; Scarlett Martinez, Samantha Loya and Heylin Peters.

Martinez who is just an eighth grader at Immanuel Christian finished as the State tournament Champion.

"For me it was really surprising because I've only been practicing this year," Martinez said. "I practiced a little bit last year but for me it was really exciting. It's taken a lot of work and a lot of time out of my school work and out of my life, my family and my friends. I'm really proud of myself that I was able to stick it out and do it."

Martinez's father and coach, Sean Martinez, has played a huge role for the girls golf team not just on the green but also off the green.

"He has taught me so much," Peters said. "Whenever I need help with anything I know I can go to him because I trust him so much and he's just amazing."

"Coming back to coaching is really wanting to not so much win as much as just making an impact," Sean Martinez said. "To hear some of the things they had to say those are things that we just don't talk about during practice so it's really nice to hear all those things that they said. I'm really proud of them and I'm thankful that they would want to continue to play golf."