The impact inflation has on El Paso businesses

EL PASO, Texas - According to a G.D.P. report, for the second time, it shows the United States economy has shrunk. Because of the decreases, many are beginning to fear that a recession is among us.

What about gas prices? Just one month ago, AAA set the national average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel at $4.881. On Thursday, AAA reported the national average price at $4.278, which is a $.60 decrease over the past few weeks.

As the economy shrinks and gas prices decline, how is this impacting local businesses in the Borderland?