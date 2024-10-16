Hearing scheduled in lawsuit against East El Paso club Chicas Locas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There will be a Temporary Injunction Hearing in the civil lawsuit against Chicas Locas at 1:30 PM today in the 41st District Court.

Jaguars Gold Club, an east El Paso strip club, was shut down earlier this year due to a number of alleged violations. Chicas Locas planned to open in the same building Jaguars had operated in in the months afterward.

On September 19th, just one day after the Chicas Locas hosted its grand opening, El Paso County filed a lawsuit against Jaguars, stating that they violated the settlement agreed upon in March 2024.

The lawsuit contains multiple allegations against Jaguars, including fire code violations. ABC-7 obtained documents from the Fire Prevention Division about failed inspections from the past 2 years.