El Paso Central Business Association hosts luncheon with Mayor Oscar Leeser

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Central Business Association (CBA) will host its October Luncheon, featuring El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, today.

In a news release, CBA said this opportunity for business leaders and stakeholders in downtown El Paso to connect, network, and engage with key decision-makers. It fosters an environment for meaningful discussions and idea-sharing that contribute to the continued growth and success of our community.

“As Mayor Oscar Leeser retires after eight remarkable years of service, we take this opportunity to reflect on his lasting legacy. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing the economic stability of El Paso, fostering growth, and bringing prosperity to our community. Under his guidance, El Paso has seen significant strides in business development, infrastructure, and job creation, setting a foundation for long-term success.

Beyond economics, Mayor Leeser’s deep sense of social responsibility has made our city a more inclusive and compassionate place to live. His commitment to equity, diversity, and community well-being has touched the lives of countless El Pasoans, ensuring that our city remains one where all are welcome and supported.

As we celebrate his accomplishments and wish him well in his retirement, we recognize the indelible mark Mayor Leeser has left on El Paso—a mark that will continue to shape our city for years to come.” said Tanny Berg, Co-Founder of the CBA.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 30th, 2024, at noon at the El Paso Convention Center.