Gateway Hotel in Downtown El Paso acquired, to be renamed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The historic hotel in downtown El Paso that was shut down for becoming a public nuisance, accused of harboring crime and even international gang members, has now been purchased under a new owner.

Houston-based real estate company Patel Capital Groups announced on its facebook it has acquired the gateway hotel and will turn it into La Quinta Inn and Suites.

No date has been released on when it will reopen as La Quinta.

This comes after El Paso County and Gateway Hotel owners settled their lawsuit in October.

El Paso County had accused the hotel of being a nuisance by failing numerous safety inspections, operating without an occupancy permit, harboring criminal activity and leading to hundreds of 911 calls over two years, and housing suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

In the settlement, hotel owners agreed not to operate a business at the hotel's location.