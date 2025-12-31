Juárez businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- As 2025 draws to a close, it's no surprise that people from our region frequently cross the border to celebrate important dates like today. Thousands of border residents are expected to celebrate in Juárez, whether at a bar or nightclub, at a restaurant, or with their families.

Businesses and nightlife venues in Juárez are rushing to organize one of the year's most important nights to welcome 2026 in style. Local business owners and managers expect to host hundreds of people tonight at various Juárez restaurants and bars.

The Juárez Municipal Government has been raising awareness among all residents on both sides of the border about the importance of not drinking and driving, a key measure to prevent accidents and protect lives during this holiday season.

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar explained that one of the main reasons for the recent amendment to the Traffic and Transportation Regulations for the Municipality of Juárez was to discourage this type of behavior through stricter penalties that deter driving under the influence of alcohol and promote "greater responsibility behind the wheel."

"Checkpoints alone are not effective, since offenders do not voluntarily go to a checkpoint, while random checks do contribute to a greater preventive effect," said Mayor Pérez Cuéllar.

"So far, there has been no report of a significant increase in violations, which reinforces the fact that the objective of the reform is not to impose more penalties, but to prevent accidents and encourage safer and more defensive driving based on awareness of the new regulations," Mayor Pérez Cuéllar added.

The City reiterated the call not to drive after consuming alcohol and emphasized that during the holidays, people can celebrate responsibly by choosing alternatives such as using taxis, ride-sharing services, or a designated driver to avoid endangering their own lives and the lives of others and to ensure safe celebrations without tragedies.

Residents crossing to Juárez to celebrate are expected to see an increased law enforcement presence on the city's streets, with both the Juárez Municipal Police Department (SSPM) and the Juárez Road Safety Department (CGSV) patrolling across the city.

ABC-7 spoke with some of them to learn how they are preparing to start 2026, along with borderland residents.

