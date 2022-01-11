Boeing airliner sales jump but deliveries lag rival Airbus

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

After a couple dismal years, Boeing is getting more orders and delivering more airline planes. The company said Tuesday that it delivered 38 commercial planes in December and 340 for all of 2021. That’s nearly double the deliveries it made in 2020. But Airbus says it made 611 deliveries in 2021, topping Boeing for a third straight year. Both companies are getting more orders, and their backlogs are so long that airlines usually wait several years go get all the planes they order.