Container ship runs aground off German North Sea island

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a container ship has run aground off a German North Sea island, and an initial attempt to free it was unsuccessful. Shipping company Maersk said on Twitter that the Mumbai Maersk ran aground on a “shallow patch” on Wednesday night. It said that “all crew are safe, there is no pollution and no sign of hull breach.” The entrance to the major port of Bremerhaven wasn’t obstructed. Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said several tugs and other ships were sent to assist during the night and a team of specially trained sailors went aboard. It said Thursday it would have to wait for high tide to make another attempt to move the ship.