Groups sue over Maui resort lights that disorient seabirds

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Conservation groups are suing a Maui resort, saying its bright lights disorient endangered seabirds. The lawsuit says Grand Wailea’s lights are killing Hawaiian petrels. The Conservation Council for Hawaii and the Center for Biological Diversity filed the lawsuit. Resort representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The lawsuit says the lights disorient the birds as they navigate between breeding colonies and the ocean. A similar lawsuit on Kauai led to a resort implementing measures to reduce seabird light attraction.