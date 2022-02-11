Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The chill of a Cold War hangs over Eastern Europe again. Russia is carrying out maneuvers and drills close to Ukraine and NATO’s chief boosted troop morale on the Black Sea on Friday. And Diplomats and government leaders struggled ever more to jumpstart moribund talks to stave off full-out war. Russia and Belarus are starting 10 days of war games. They involve major drills with live ammunition. NATO is reinforcing its posture around the Black Sea. The results from a flurry of diplomacy over the past weeks have been far less than spectacular. Both sides continue to wait to see who will blink first over the issue.