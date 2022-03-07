Gene-edited beef cattle get regulatory clearance in US

By CANDICE CHOI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat from gene-edited cattle could be on the way in a few years. U.S. regulators on Monday said the animals do not raise any safety concerns. The cattle were altered to have short, slick coats that make it easier for them to withstand hot weather. That helps them pack on weight faster. Regulators say the cattle are exempt from a lengthy approval process because their genetic makeup and the trait are similar to other existing cattle. The cattle by Recombinetics are the third genetically altered animals given the green light for human consumption in the U.S. after salmon and pigs.