Wall Street heads lower in premarket, oil prices rebound

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street pointed toward a lower open on Thursday after oil prices recovered some of a decline the day before that had eased inflation fears. Futures for Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.8% as Russian attacks on Ukraine intensified. Markets rallied Wednesday after oil plunged, but prices rebounded Thursday by more than $5 per barrel in London and $4 in New York. Forecasters warned markets will stay volatile, as the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers were meeting in Turkey for negotiations. Shares in Asia advanced but fell across Europe.

