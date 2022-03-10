Melissa Etheridge ready for Love Rocks NYC benefit’s return

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Love Rocks, which takes place at The Beacon Theatre in Manhattan Thursday night, boasts enormous star power – including headliners Melissa Etheridge, Keith Richards, with his “other” band The X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples, and others. But for Karen Pearl, God’s Love We Deliver’s president and CEO, what this one night generates for her group year-round is what makes it even more special. After two years of audiences limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is back at full force. The proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will fund thousands of nutritious meals for people in the New York area who are unable to cook or shop for themselves.