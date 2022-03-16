Disney workers plan walkout to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation. The group of Disney employees said this week on their website that the act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout by LGBTQ workers and their supporters at Disney worksites in California, Florida and elsewhere. The Florida bill bars instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through grade 3. It has been sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it.