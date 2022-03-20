‘The Batman,’ still No. 1, crosses $300 million

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“The Batman” is still going strong three weeks into its theatrical run, with a tight grip on the top spot at the box office. Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight earned an additional $36.8 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. It also slid past the $300 million mark ahead of projections. The biggest competitor this weekend was the anime “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,” which was released by Crunchyroll and Funimation, and took in an estimated $17.7 million in its first weekend in North America. The horror film “X” also debuted this weekend along with the crime drama “The Outfit,” starring Mark Rylance.