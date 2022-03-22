EV battery maker LG will add up to 1,200 jobs in Michigan

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Electric vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution, a joint-venture partner with automaker General Motors, plans a $1.7 billion expansion in western Michigan that will add up to 1,200 jobs by 2025. The project at the company’s site in Holland was approved Tuesday for $56.5 million in state grants and a 20-year tax break worth $132.6 million. Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO Quentin Messer Jr. says the expansion will quintuple the plant’s ability to produce battery components. The average wage will be $1,257 a week, or about $65,000 annually, plus benefits. The company, which is headquartered in South Korea, could begin hiring later this year.