Motorists flock to Chicago area gas stations for free fuel

CHICAGO (AP) — The chance to get free gasoline is fueling a rush to get in line at some four dozen Chicago-area gas stations. The tab for Thursday’s gas giveaway is being picked up by businessman and onetime Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson. He has contributed $1 million to pay for as much as $50 for each motorist who pulls up at participating gas stations. AAA reports that the cost of gas has inched close to $5 in the Chicago metro area, up from a little more than $3 a year ago. Some motorists waited for well over an hour to reach the pump but police say thus far things have been peaceful.