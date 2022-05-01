Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is ‘realistic’

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of crude oil imports from Russia by late summer. Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said Sunday that Europe’s largest economy has reduced its share of Russian energy imports to 12% for oil, 8% for coal and 35% for natural gas. He said those steps mean increased costs for the economy and for consumers. But he says “they are necessary if we no longer want to be blackmailed by Russia.” The announcement comes as the European Union considers an embargo on Russian oil. The bloc has already decided to ban Russian coal imports starting in August.