Jurors in ‘Fitbit murder’ trial convict man of killing wife

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been convicted of murder in the 2015 killing of his wife in a case built partly on evidence provided by her Fitbit exercise activity tracker. A jury in Rockville Superior Court found Richard Dabate guilty Tuesday after a five-week trial. Dabate maintained his innocence and testified that a masked man shot his wife, Connie Dabate, and tied him up at the couple’s Ellington home in December 2015. Police said information on Connie Dabate’s Fitbit contradicted her husband’s story and showed she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed. The murder charge carries up to 60 years in prison. Dabate’s lawyer says he plans to appeal.