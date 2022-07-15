Moldova gets support from partners amid series of hardships

SIGHISOARA, Romania (AP) — Moldova received about 600 million euros in pledges at a donors conference to help the tiny country overcome rising inflation and the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine. More than 500,000 refugees have fled to Moldova which borders Ukraine since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24. The situation has put a huge strain on Moldova’s resources. The country is Europe’s poorest country and is looking to forge closer ties with the West. Moldova is also fully dependent on Russian gas supplies with prices hiking four-fold in the last year and is now contending with skyrocketing inflation. The Moldova Support Platform donor meeting Friday was held in Romanian capital Bucharest.

By STEPHEN McGRATH and CRISTIAN JARDAN Associated Press

