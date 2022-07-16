G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine

BANGKOK (AP) — Financial leaders of the Group of 20 richest and biggest economies have wrapped up meetings on the Indonesian resort island of Bali without a final joint communique. As host, Indonesia has sought to bridge divisions between G-20 members over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The finance ministers and central bank chiefs appeared to concur on the urgency of global economic challenges, including decades-high inflation and food insecurity worsened by the war, enmity over the conflict was evident. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Moscow for “innocent lives lost and the ongoing human and economic toll that the war is causing around the world.” Russian officials said Western sanctions over the war were worsening inflation and food crises.

