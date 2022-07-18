Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
New
Published 1:37 PM

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

KVIA

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $5.01 to $102.60 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $5.11 to $106.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents to $3.25 a gallon. August heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.66 a gallon. August natural gas rose 46 cents to $7.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $6.60 to $1,710.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 25 cents to $18.84 an ounce and September copper rose 11 cents to $3.35 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.05 Japanese yen from 138.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.0151 from $1.0081.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content