Car accident in Egypt’s Sinai kills 2 Israeli tourists

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign ministry says two Israeli tourists were killed and five were injured in a car accident in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The Israeli emergency services says the injured were transported to hospitals in Israel and that none suffered life-threatening injuries. The Sinai Peninsula, particular its southern part, has for years been popular with Israeli tourists. They can travel to Sinai without a visa, unlike Egypt’s mainland. Traffic slowed due to travel restrictions during the pandemic, but this year looks set to be on par with those prior to the coronavirus outbreak. The peak season will continue through the summer.

