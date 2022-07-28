Cyprus, Greece, look to EU if Turkey renews gas search

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The foreign minister of Cyprus says his government and Greece will consult with other European Union members on how to respond if Turkey tries again to drill for oil and gas in waters to which Cyprus claims exclusive rights. Turkey’s energy minister said earlier this week that the country’s newest drill ship would depart Aug. 9 for a drilling operation “in the Mediterranean.” The exact location hasn’t been announced. Cyprus’ top diplomat said after talks with his Greek counterpart on Thursday that they are looking to avert tensions at sea. Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a sovereign state and claims much of the ethnically split island nation’s offshore economic zone as its own.

