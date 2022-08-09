Learning from failures: How Biden scored win on climate plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many pieces of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda have been jettisoned over the last year, but his proposals on climate change remain largely intact. The legislation passed by the Senate over the weekend is expected to receive a vote in the House on Friday. The White House says its success reflects an approach to climate policy that’s rooted more in incentives than regulations. The measure includes nearly $400 billion for clean energy initiatives, the country’s largest-ever investment in fighting global warming. Biden tells The Associated Press the bill changes secures America’s future more than almost anything Washington has done in decades.

