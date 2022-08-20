China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought

CHONGQING, China (AP) — China’s agriculture ministry says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain. Meanwhile, factories in the southwest waited to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower. An official newspaper quoted the agriculture minister as saying the government will take steps to “ensure the autumn grain harvest,” which is 75% of China’s annual total. Factories in Sichuan province were shut down to conserve power for homes as air-conditioning demand soared in temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

