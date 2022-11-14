Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his fortune

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said in an interview with CNN that he will give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime. The billionaire didn’t specify how – or to whom – he will give away the money, but said he and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were building the “capacity” to do it. Bezos has been criticized in the past for not pledging to donate the majority of his wealth through philanthropy. He stepped down as Amazon CEO last year to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects. On Saturday, the billionaire and Sanchez also announced they will give a $100 million grant to singer Dolly Parton.

