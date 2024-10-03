Tesla recalls 27,000 Cybertrucks due to a rearview camera issue

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Tesla is recalling roughly 27,000 Cybertrucks because of a rearview camera issue that delays the image being displayed on the dashboard, increasing the risk of a crash.

The rearview display might appear blank for up to 8 seconds when the Cybertruck is put in reverse, according to a filing from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). That’s well beyond the 2 seconds required by US federal safety rules.

Tesla has released a free, over-the-air software update to fix the issue. Drivers can also reverse the Cybertruck by “performing a shoulder check and using their mirrors,” NHTSA noted.

This is the fifth recall issued for the electric vehicle since it was released last year. Most recently, a June recall involved the truck’s huge single windshield wiper and a piece of plastic trim along the edge of the truck bed that could come loose and detach from the vehicle while being driven.

In April, the trucks were recalled because the accelerator pedal could become stuck when pressed down. In January, Tesla issued a software recall for 2.2 million of its vehicles, including Cybertrucks, because letters on warning lights were too small to easily read. That problem was also fixed through an over-the-air software update.

Tesla this week reported an increase in sales for the first time this year, although its year-to-date sales still trail the same period in 2023.

The company delivered nearly 463,000 vehicles worldwide in the third quarter, up 6% from its year ago sales figure and up 4% from the total delivered in the second quarter of this year.

