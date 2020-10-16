Army officer who is ex-girlfriend is 2nd arrested in ‘murder’ of Ft. Bliss captain in fiery crash

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A fellow Army officer who is the former girlfriend of a murdered Fort Bliss captain became the second person arrested on charges stemming from his death in fiery car crash earlier this week, El Paso police announced Friday.

27–year old Clevy Muchette Nelson-Royster was booked into the downtown jail Thursday night for murder and was being held on $500,000 bond. Officials at Fort Bliss confirmed to ABC-7 that she too is an Army captain and police previously disclosed she had dated the victim.

Investigators said Nelson-Royster is the owner of a black Jeep Wrangler that rammed the vehicle of 27-year-old Army Capt. Malcolm Perry, causing a fiery crash last Sunday at the intersection of John Hayes and N. Zaragosa that killed him.

Nelson-Royster was also a passenger in the Jeep at the time of the fatal collision, police said. The driver, 23–year old Richard Mustapha Sennessie, was arrested earlier this week on a murder charge and remains jailed on $1 million bond.

"I am going to die," Perry told a 911 operator in an emergency call he placed moments before his car was struck, causing it to rollover and ignite in flames, according to court documents previously obtained by ABC-7. (You can view them at the end of this article.)

According to those court documents filed by police, Sennessie and Perry reportedly got into a fight with each other along with other people at an El Paso night club.

Sennessie and Nelson-Royster allegedly followed Perry to Perry's home, and then continued pursuing him from there, leading to the deadly crash.

Perry joined the U.S. Army five years ago in Virginia and had been stationed at Fort Bliss since March as an Army Logistics Officer and had recently been given a company command.

Additional details on Nelson-Royster's Army background were not immediately available. Her official duty status on Friday was listed as "detained," according to a Fort Bliss spokesperson who referred further questions to El Paso police.



