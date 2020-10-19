‘I don’t even know how to write a check’: Candidate stays in El Paso race despite bad checks arrest

Crime

EL PASO, Texas— Shawn Nixon says he’s been framed.

Nixon, a 21-year-old candidate running for City Council District 4, spoke to ABC-7 about his recent arrest on charges of theft of services.

Weststar Cleaning Services owner Salvador Espinoza said he was hired by

Nixon to clean his campaign office and do some minor alterations to the

property.

Espinoza said Nixon used several different types of checks but none were any good.



“We did services for six weeks but he also requested additional services --

installation of tile in his offices, installation of a door. Also he wanted

some stuff removed so we did that,” Espinosa said.



The owner of the cleaning service told ABC-7 that Nixon sent him e-checks.



When Espinoza tried to cash them, the funds were not there.



Nixon gave Espinoza other checks that also were not cashable.



According to Espinoza, Weststar Cleaning Services quit after six weeks of

business due to the non-payment.



When the funds were not received after mulitple collection attempts

Espinoza filed a police report and told Nixon's campaign manager, "OK look

tell Shawn if I don’t hear from him, I’m going to the police.”



Shaun Nixon responded: “I don't know nothing about those checks. I’m 21

years old and I don't know how to write a check. I don't even know nothing

about checks. My campaign was basically run off of debit cards and cash.

I never issued out any checks to nobody.”