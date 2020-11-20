Dallas ‘serial killer’ charged in murder of El Paso student at SMU

Crime

DALLAS, Texas -- Authorities in Dallas have arrested a man they call a "serial killer" who is believed responsible for four slayings, including an Southern Methodist University student from El Paso who was killed on Halloween.

Jeremy Harris, 31, was being held Friday in the Collin County jail in lieu of $3 million bail on four charges of murder.

Police said Harris' multi-week random shooting spree victims included El Paso Coronado High School grad Jaden Urreau, a Dallas man in his car at a stoplight, a homeless man and his former girlfriend’s father.

"I believe this is the definition of a serial killer. It's random," Deputy Dallas Police Chief Reuben Ramirez told ABC affiliate WFAA.

He said Harris appears to have acted alone, calling him a "lone shooter."

Investigators were also looking into possible ties between Harris and other unsolved shootings in Dallas and other communities.

"We do suspect he may be responsible for other offenses. We're investigating those now but we don't want to reveal those just yet," said Assistant Dallas Police Chief Avery Moore.

Though Harris has a criminal history, he's not been accused of violent assaults or shootings previously, police said. It's unclear what prompted the shootings.

"It is extremely unusual for someone to just go on a shooting spree," Ramirez said.

Receipts were found in Harris' home showing that a Ruger 9mm handgun was bought on Nov. 11. A Taurus 9mm was bought on Nov. 16, according to arrest warrant affidavits.