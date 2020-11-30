Dallas man arrested for 4 slayings, including an El Paso teen, had a violent past

Crime

DALLAS, Texas -- A Dallas man accused of killing a 19-year-old El Pasoan allegedly had a history of domestic violence, according to the Dallas Morning News.

31-year-old Jeremy Harris was arrested on Nov. 20.

He's accused of killing Jaden Urrea on Halloween in downtown Dallas.

Harris also faces murder charges for three other killings.

Urrea was a Coronado High School graduate, who was in Dallas attending Southern Methodist University.

Harris's violent history goes back to 2014, when the Dallas Morning News reports that he had violent encounter with his girlfriend.

That woman's father is one of the men Harris is accused of killing.

Police believe Urrea and the two other victims were targeted at random.