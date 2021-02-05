New details emerge about ‘violent criminal’ who died in shootout after killing NMSP officer

Crime

DEMING, New Mexico -- New details emerged Friday about a man described as a "violent criminal" who died in a shootout with numerous law enforcement agencies after gunning down a New Mexico State Police Officer.

Authorities on Friday released a mugshot of 39-year-old Omar Felix Cueva, whom the state police chief has indicated had a "violent criminal history that included drug trafficking and other felonies," mostly in California.

Cueva shot and killed 28-year-old Officer Darian Jarrott during a traffic stop on Thursday in Deming along Interstate 10 and drove off. It sparked a chase that ended in a highway shootout 30 miles later in Las Cruces during which Cueva died, authorities said.

A Homeland Security Investigations official, in a statement to ABC-7 on Friday, said Jarrott was among a group of NMSP officers on Thursday who "were assisting HSI special agents in an enforcement operation in Deming related to an ongoing narcotics investigation."

U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa indicated their investigation was "targeting transnational criminal organizations" operating in New Mexico and Texas, but she declined to elaborate further on the specifics of Thursday's probe that led to the deadly traffic stop.

NMSP Chief Robert Thornton said at a news conference late Thursday night that Cueva was believed to have been headed to a drug deal at the time he was stopped by Jarrott and opened fire on the officer. The chief wouldn't comment on quantities of drugs or weapons seized from Cueva's pickup truck following the shootout.

Flags across the state flew at half-staff on Friday in the slain officer's honor. Jarrott's body was expected to be carried in a motorcade procession Friday evening from the state Medical Investigator's Office in Albuquerque to a funeral home in Deming.