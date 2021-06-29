Anthony trucker convicted of taking boys on sex trips

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – A 59-year-old Anthony truck driver has been convicted of taking young boys along on long-haul trips across the country for sex, federal prosecutors announced late Tuesday.

A jury found Travis Wayne Vavra guilty on charges of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and of possession of child pornography.

In all, prosecutors said Vavra had molested three boys - with one of them being just 9-years-old; authorities indicated the trucker recruited his victims by advertising free amusement park passes and cross-country trips for boys to explore the U.S.

Vavra was arrested by the FBI back in Dec. 2019 as part of what agents called a "violent crimes against children" investigation.

Prosecutors said evidence showed Vavra transported the underage boys for sex in his tractor-trailer from the El Paso area through numerous states including Texas, New Mexico, Missouri, Arizona, California, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Louisiana between May 2015 and June 2019.

Vavra faces anywhere from a minimum of ten years up to life in federal prison; a sentencing date has not yet been set.