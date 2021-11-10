Gang unit arrests central El Paso man for shooting woman, says he lied about drive-by
EL PASO, Texas -- A 51-year-old central El Paso man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman and then lying to police by claiming that she was injured in a drive-by shooting, police announced Wednesday.
The El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit took Jesus Jacobo Torres into custody on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault. A judge ordered him held in the downtown jail on $350,000 bond.
The man's arrest came after investigators obtained surveillance video showing the Oct. 17 early morning shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Newman. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to her arm.
Investigators contend Torres shot the woman during an argument, but they said he told officers on scene that she had been the victim of a drive-by attack.
