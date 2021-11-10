Watch LIVE: Defense calls Rittenhouse to the stand at his murder trial
KENOSHA, Wisconsin — The defense has called Kyle Rittenhouse to the stand at his trial on charges of killing two men and wounding a third during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The former police youth cadet was 17 when he went to Kenosha during the summer of 2020 with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to safeguard property from the damaging protests that broke out over the wounding of a Black man by a white Kenosha police officer.
Prosecutors used 5½ days of testimony to try to portray Rittenhouse as the aggressor on the night of the shootings. But the prosecution’s witnesses often bolstered the young man’s claim of self-defense.
Rittenhouse, now 18, could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.
If Kyle is found guilty of any charge other than having a weapon at 17 years old, the trial is rigged. Even a prosecution witness testified he pointed a loaded pistol at him before being shot. Self defense in all cases.