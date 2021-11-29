Lawyers for El Paso murder suspect want case dismissed, claim ‘vindictiveness’ by DA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Defense attorneys for Ivan Gabaldon, the 20-year-old accused of murdering a 63-year-old man in February, have filed a motion to get his case dismissed citing "prosecutorial vindictiveness" from the El Paso District Attorney's Office.

Gabaldon is accused of stabbing and killing Juan Garcia Flores after the two men allegedly engaged in a paid sexual encounter. He was arrested on February 28, and has remained in jail since. Gabaldon's trial is set to start on Dec. 2.

Gabaldon claims Flores attacked him with the knife first, and that he was acting in self-defense.

The District Attorney's office is pursuing the death penalty for Gabaldon, after his murder charge was upgraded to capital murder in early November.

Gabaldon's attorneys said the state opted to seek the death penalty as "retribution" after prosecutors asked for more time to prepare for the trial. That request for more time was denied by 210th District Court Judge Alyssa Perez.

"The moment when the State of Texas announced it had actually made good on their threat and re-indicted this young man for Capital Murder and then the literal stomach-turning Notice to Seek Death that was filed less than a week after a full PR [personal recognizance] bond was offered to the Defendant. All of these circumstances, when considered together, prove the “realistic likelihood” that the State of Texas punished the Defendant’s request to go to trial when the State was not ready," the defense's court filing said.

You can read the defense's full motion here:

There is a pre-trial status hearing taking place Monday in the case, which could yield more developments.