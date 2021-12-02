Dog inside stolen Jeep is safely recovered by EPPD

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police said Thursday they had safely recovered a dog that was inside a stolen Jeep.

A thief snatched the vehicle containing the dog after the owner briefly left it running and unattended outside her place of employment on Alameda Avenue on Wednesday.

The police department’s auto theft task force later found the Jeep at an apartment complex on Montana Avenue. The dog was still inside the vehicle and unharmed, police said.

Officers indicated both the dog and the Jeep were returned to their owner, but they have not yet been able to identify and arrest the auto thief.

Police said the incident serves as a reminder not to leave vehicles running unattended. In addition to increasing the chances of theft, officers noted that doing so violates Texas law and could result in a citation.