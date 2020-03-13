Skip to Content
UTEP’s president announces no school until March 30, many classes to shift online

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP President Heather Wilson on Friday announced the university’s precautionary measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The university will extend spring break until March 30 and then as many classes as possible will be moved to “online learning.”

Wilson said UTEP is also suspending all foreign travel except for Ciudad Juárez.

