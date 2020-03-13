UTEP’s president announces no school until March 30, many classes to shift online
EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP President Heather Wilson on Friday announced the university’s precautionary measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The university will extend spring break until March 30 and then as many classes as possible will be moved to “online learning.”
Wilson said UTEP is also suspending all foreign travel except for Ciudad Juárez.
3 Comments
Just cancel classes! Go online!
My daughter is a professor in Albuquerque. She herself is at risk for this virus. She will be conducting her classes from her apartment via on-line programs similar to Skype. I’m sure something similar will work here!
Looks like they’re doing exactly what I said, which is the right move.