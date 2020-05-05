Painful farewell for El Paso parents as city’s low-cost childcare centers close down

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Due to budget cuts and safety concerns amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city of El Paso is closing a pair of childcare education centers.

Those closures include the Galatzan Early Childhood Education Center, which is closing after 25 years of service.

On Tuesday, about 30 grief-stricken families drove by the facility to share brief conversations with the teachers and say goodbye.

“My kids are better kids because of those people," said parent Cecy Staulters.

Parents said that some of the staff had become like extensions of their families.

“These are the ladies who have been taking care of my son for so long," said Atalisa Morales. "They are super sweet. They are not just teachers but also supportive people. They give moral support for us.”

Cookies, flowers and cards were carefully handed to the teachers by grateful parents who promised never to forget them.

Parents and teachers said they were most concerned with how this loss will affect their children, who have come to rely on the center for a sense of stability.

The other center being closed is the Veteran's Recreation Center in northeast El Paso.