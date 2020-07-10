‘It’s going to be severe’: New Mexico State University to consider possible layoffs, furloughs, salary cuts

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- As the state of New Mexico works to correct a massive and historic budget shortfall, New Mexico State University's president said the institution is preparing for the worst.

"Everything is on the table, including possible layoffs furloughs or or salary cuts," said President John Floros in a virtual news conference this week. "But that will be our last resort."

As ABC-7 has reported, the New Mexico Legislature made massive cuts to the state budget as the state grapples with a projected $2.4 billion decline in state government income through June 2021.

"It's going to be severe," said President Floros. "It's going to be stressful for many of us. But we're going to get through this, we're going to figure out ways to to make it work."

Floros told members of the media that NMSU staffers will not get the 4 percent raises they were promised by the Legislature in January. He also said multiple departments will have to make cuts.

"We're going to reevaluate the situation on a daily basis," he said. "We will always be prepared to change course."

The future of collegiate athletics in New Mexico is also unclear. If NMSU doesn't have its two payday games against UCLA and Florida, Athletic Director Mario said the department will lose $2.75 million.

"It's a little bit like you’re on a surfboard in the middle of an ocean and you’re just going to ride that wave as long as you can," Moccia told ABC-7. "It looks like there’s a lot of sharks in the water, so we’re going to try to stay on board.”