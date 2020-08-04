Oñate High community protests name change as Las Cruces school board considers changing decision

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- On Tuesday, about two dozen members of the Oñate community protested the district's decision to rename the school, hours ahead of the board potentially reconsidering their vote.

"We're Oñate - not some guy that lived 500 years ago," said Jeff Johnson, a parent, coach and at times, teacher at the school. "We've got to stop this cultural cleansing. Stop ignoring history."

Last month, the board voted to choose a new name for the school, which was named after the controversial Spanish conquistador Don Juan de Oñate in 1988.

ABC-7 was the first to report on Saturday that the school board will have "discussion and possible action" Tuesday on whether to take back the decision to rename the high school.

"It gives us an opportunity to have a healthy debate," said a spokeswoman for the district last month. "What's in a name? What does that represent for our students, for our district and our community?"

