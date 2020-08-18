Canutillo Connect initiative aims to provide wireless internet for all students in district

Education

CANUTILLO, Texas — As more and more children in the Borderland begin school online, concerns are rising about how to ensure adequate Internet access.

Many school districts have distributed Internet hot spots, but now Canutillo Independent School District is trying a new approach.

The district’s Canutillo Connect initiative aims to expand the reach of wireless Internet at campuses and push the Internet into local communities. The goal is to provide universal Internet access for the entire school community.

“This is going to make a world of difference,” said Oscar Rico, Canutillo ISD’s director of technology. “At any given point in time, we couldn't guarantee that even half our community had access to any of these tools, so it's going to make an immediate difference because we have remote learning going on.”

Rico said the project will cost the district $1.5 million. The initiative will utilize antennas and receivers set up throughout the area to extend the wireless Internet signals. It will first be tested at one elementary school campus before being expanded to more locations.

Rico said the project will have lasting impacts on the district and assist the school community even after the pandemic.

“Even in a post-pandemic world we need to guarantee our kids have the same access as any other child in this country, in this state, in this city to the tools that are necessary to be successful,” he said. “We're preparing 21st century learners and we need to give them 21st century tools.”