Anthony Elementary in Gadsden ISD to reopen after employee cleared of virus

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico – Anthony Elementary School has been cleared to resume its normal schedule of online instruction on Monday after an employee who had possible Covid-19 symptoms tested negative for the virus.

The school was closed down late on Sept. 9 when the employee self-reported possible Covid-19 symptoms, the district said in statement released Sunday.

The negative test result was reported to the district and allowed the employee to return to work as part of district’s re-entry protocols.

All Gadsden ISD employees are required to take their temperature before work and enter that in a district database. The data is used by the administration to determine trends and possible upticks in potential virus cases.

District employees are required to wear face masks and observe all social distance guidelines.

La Union Elementary School, the other campus closed by the district, will remain closed until the employee, who reported contact with a person who had tested positive, has a negative test result. La Union closed on Sept. 11.