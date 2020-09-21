3rd virus case reported in Canutillo ISD; 2nd to occur at Alderete Middle School

Education

CANUTILLO, Texas – A person at Alderete Middle School has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the third known case of coronavirus in the Canutillo Independent School District, officials announced on Monday.

District officials did not specify whether the person was a student, teacher or staff member.

The person was last on campus on Friday, according to the district.

Seventh-graders at Alderete will start virtual learning beginning Tuesday and lasting through Oct. 2.

Sixth- and eighth-graders who are attending class on campus will continue to do so, officials said.

On Friday, the district reported two positive cases, one at Reyes Elementary and the other at Alderete Middle School.

The district said the cases were not connected.

Areas of Alderete Middle School, where the infected individuals were known to have been, have been cleaned and disinfected, according to the district.

Any individuals who have been determined to be in close contact with the infected people have been contacted and will remain off campus for up to 14 days, officials said.