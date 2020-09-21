UTEP adds ‘1-stop shop’ for students looking for prestigious fellowships, scholarships, awards

Education

EL PASO, Texas – A new UTEP support center has been created to help students apply for and receive national and international fellowships, scholarships and awards.

The new office serves as a “one-stop” shop where students can get information and help in applying for prestigious national and international scholarships and awards, like the Rhodes, Marshall, Truman, Gates and Fulbright.

This new office is in the Division of Student Affairs.



“There is a large amount of funding that is available for students,” said Melanie Meinzer, director of national and international fellowships and awards. “The goal of my office is to create a central point on campus where students can come for support from faculty, help with their writing, as they prepare applications for these prestigious external awards.”

To find out more information, you can go to utep.edu/studentfellowships.