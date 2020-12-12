Gadsden ISD board votes to extend remote learning through January

Education

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico – Students at Gadsden Independent School District will not be returning to on-campus instruction until at least February.

The Gadsden ISD board has voted to continue remote/online instruction for the month of January, officials said Friday.

The district will also review health data to determine if the district will remain online or be able to transition to a hybrid model of instruction.

The Gadsden district also started an online survey of parents, students, employees and the community to gauge opinions on the current online format that has been in effect since March.

The board also discussed a proposed that would give district employees a one-time $100 remote work benefit to compensate them for any additional expenses they have incurred while working remotely. The board is expected to vote on this in January.