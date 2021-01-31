Some Ysleta ISD students return to face-to-face classes Monday

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Students enrolled with the Ysleta Independent School District, who opted for face-to-face instruction, will return back to the classroom Monday, according to the district.

Teachers and staff returned after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The school district is one of the final school districts in El Paso to let students return.

The region's waiver with the Texas Education Agency expired Sunday, which based reopening plans on the area's hospitalization rate.

YISD's chief financial an operational officer, Lynly Leeper, told ABC-7 the district anticipates 30 percent of their enrolled students to return to the classroom, which is approximately 14,000 students.

The district will continue their health and safety plan "that's been on file since July," Leeper said.

Everyone, which includes students and teachers, must wear a mask. Face shields are also being provided to students. Desk dividers will also be placed in the classroom and hand sanitizer is expected to be readily available throughout each school building.

Students, teachers, and staff will be requited to self-screen. "When they arrive at the school, we take their temperatures and we ask if they have any of the symptoms," Leeper said.

If a student is presenting symptoms a nurse will isolate that student and the student will be sent back home.

Rapid testing is also readily available for teachers, students, and staff. Students will need parent's permission in order to get tested once a week.

YISD said they believe the have the best practices in place to ensure a safe return.

"We really miss our kiddos," Leeper said. "We haven't seen them since March 2020, just after spring break when schools were closed and students began attending school remotely. Obviously, we have seen learning losses. So we're interested in to be back in the classroom. We want everyone to feel safe and secure. That's our top priority."