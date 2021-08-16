San Elizario ISD launches early college high school

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Even though it's one of the smaller school districts in El Paso county, the San Elizario Independent School District has big plans in store especially for it's high school students.

This year the school district officially launched it’s early college high school for the class of 2025 with the help of El Paso Community College.

Students will now be able to earn both a high school degree and a two-year associate’s degree, saving students both time and money.

This year 63 students are enrolled in the program.

Superintendent Jeannie meza Chavez said this is just one of the many projects highlighting the success of the district over the last several years.

“We also have our Pathway of Champions project, which is happening in front of our school," Meza Chavez said. The project highlights the it's championship soccer and cross country teams as well as its Teacher of the Year recipients.

“I think the most important is our celebration with our students, the fact that we're welcoming approximately 3,200 students back into our district...that's the most exciting part is bringing our students back.”

Safety is also a priority this semester.

Meza Chavez said rapid testing will continue and vaccine clinics will be held throughout the semester to encourage people in the community especially student over the age of 12 to get the covid vaccine.

Cleaning supplies will of course also be on hand in side all SEISD schools.

“I think that we have a renewed focus to re engage with our students. And that is what our whole championship theme is about. We want our students to feel that somebody here in San Elizario believes in them. And that is why they're going to be successful," Meza Chavez said.

The district will also have Sunday school for students who are behind academically due to the pandemic.

“I know our students went through a lot. I know our parents in our community went through a lot. It not only teaches you how the high school went through a lot, so it's only fair to get back in rhythm and help these kids reach their maximum potential academically and athletically," said San Elizario High School teach Cesar Morales.

To learn more about the early college high school program, click here.