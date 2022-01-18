Gadsden ISD shifts some schools to remote learning due to Covid-19 levels

DOÑA ANA, NM -- Some schools in the Gadsden district will shift to remote learning as they deal with higher levels of Covid-19 cases.

According to a district spokesman, La Union Elementary will shift to remote learning for 3 days: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Jan. 19-21.

Riverside Elementary, Vado Elementary, Berino, Sunrise, Mesquite Elementary, and Gadsden High School will be remote through this Friday, Jan.21.

Desert Pride Academy, all will be remote through Friday, Jan. 21.

Three schools that were on remote learning are resuming in-person instruction. They include:

Desert Trails Elementary

Desert View Elementary

Gadsden Elementary

According to a spokesman, Gadsden ISD will provide parents at least a one-day notice before their school must go to remote learning.

"Communicate with each other to ensure the information sent to parents is a consistent message and emphasize COVID safe practices by reviewing the mask mandate with students and staff, reduce the number of large gatherings, and review the District's mitigation plan as directed by the New Mexico Public Education Department to be sure schools are prepared to adjust," said District Superintendent Travis Dempsey.

Gadsden ISD is reporting a positivity rate of 2.5%; LCPS at 3.86%; Dona Ana County at 17.6%; and El Paso County at 34%.

"What this data is showing me is that our strategies to mitigate COVID are working as we are significantly lower than surrounding communities. Overall GISD schools continue to be the safest place for staff and students," said Dempsey.